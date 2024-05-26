Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 135,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

