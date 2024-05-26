10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

