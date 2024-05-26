Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW ET "Siberian Exiles" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WCN (15)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "Siberian Exiles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
