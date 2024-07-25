Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

