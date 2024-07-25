20 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

