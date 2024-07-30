Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 11,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
