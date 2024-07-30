Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 11,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

