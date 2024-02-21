Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,4193 oz) 13,0425 g
  • Diameter 32,03 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF70 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition PF70 ECC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2008 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search