Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW KK "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ECC
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF70 ECC
