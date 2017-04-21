Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 107,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2008 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 5 Groszy 2008 MW at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
