20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 107,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Peregrine falcon" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
