20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Peregrine falcon" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

