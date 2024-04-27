Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 107,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Peregrine falcon" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Peregrine falcon" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2008 "Peregrine falcon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

