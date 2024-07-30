Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 3650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

