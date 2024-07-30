200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366592 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place April 6, 2023.

