200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366592 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place April 6, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
