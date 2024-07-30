200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

