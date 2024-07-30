Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search