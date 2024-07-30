Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Poland 200 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

