Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4166 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
834 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

