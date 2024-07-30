200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (8) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service PCGS (2) GCN (1) NGC (6)