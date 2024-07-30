Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
834 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
