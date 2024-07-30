Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
834 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search