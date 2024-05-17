Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
Company Description
- Name Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Country USA
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.goldbergcoins.com/
Los Angeles Office
- Country USA
- City Los Angeles
- Address 11400 W. Olympic Blvd Suite 800
- Phone 310.551.2646
- Email info@goldbergcoins.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
February 25, 2025 Auction 145 825 1,122,609 $
June 3, 2024 June 5, 2024 Sale 140 1970 2,942,511 $
January 29, 2024 January 31, 2024 The Peh Family Collection 1172 7,834,130 $
September 5, 2023 Auction 136 363 1,240,949 $
June 20, 2023 June 21, 2023 Auction 135 1013 1,543,974 $
January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 Auction 133 726 817,635 $
September 25, 2022 September 28, 2022 Auction 130 1997 2,233,918 $
June 26, 2022 June 30, 2022 Auction 128 2575 3,459,942 $
June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 Auction 129 937 435,261 $
April 13, 2022 Auction 501 160 520,922 $
March 30, 2022 Auction 127 230 155,982 $
February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 Auction 126 1425 2,614,932 $
November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 Auction 124 789 425,705 $
September 26, 2021 September 29, 2021 Auction 123 2145 2,407,066 $
June 13, 2021 June 16, 2021 Auction 122 2326 2,498,656 $
May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 Auction 121 857 600,859 $
May 7, 2021 Auction 500 141 910,011 $
January 31, 2021 February 3, 2021 Auction 120 1596 2,168,236 $
November 14, 2020 November 15, 2020 Auction 118 1128 783,344 $
September 13, 2020 September 16, 2020 Auction 117 2431 4,186,599 $