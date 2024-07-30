200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)