Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 3290 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

