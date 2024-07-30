Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
