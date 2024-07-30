200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

Künker (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rhenumis (3)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (3)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (2)