Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

