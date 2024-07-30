Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

