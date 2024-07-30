200 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

