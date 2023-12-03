Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15б5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 7,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
