Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15б5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 7,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search