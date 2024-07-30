200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1)