Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
833 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

