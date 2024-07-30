Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
833 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
