Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
833 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
