200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 1,900
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1806 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
