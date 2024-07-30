200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

