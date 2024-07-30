Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 1,900

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1806 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1999 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search