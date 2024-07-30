Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2013 MW "100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2013
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2013 "100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,350. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.
