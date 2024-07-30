Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Warsaw - September 1939" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "Warsaw - September 1939", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search