Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,4384 oz) 13,635 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Warsaw - September 1939" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "Warsaw - September 1939" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "Warsaw - September 1939", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

