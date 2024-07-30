Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
