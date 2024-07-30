Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
884 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
