Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,4384 oz) 13,635 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 920. Bidding took place February 2, 2013.

Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

