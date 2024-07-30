200 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 920. Bidding took place February 2, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (7) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

Goldberg (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (3)