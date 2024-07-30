200 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

