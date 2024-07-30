Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
