200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

