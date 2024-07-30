Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2011 "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

