200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
