Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2007 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search