200 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2013 "200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,350. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)