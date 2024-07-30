Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
