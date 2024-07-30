Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition F,
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

