Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1995 "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5356 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4286 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1995 "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

