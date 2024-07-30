200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1995 "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (12) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

GGN (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (5)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (2)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (1)