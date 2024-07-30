200 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2013 "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1)