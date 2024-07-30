Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2013 "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
