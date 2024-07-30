Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

