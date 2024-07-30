Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
