Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2013 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

