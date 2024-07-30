Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2013
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
