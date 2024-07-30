Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9,600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Schulman (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
