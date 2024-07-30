Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2001 MW NR "Year 2001" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "Year 2001" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2001 "Year 2001", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search