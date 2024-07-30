200 Zlotych 2001 MW NR "Year 2001" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2001 "Year 2001" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

