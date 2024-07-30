Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

