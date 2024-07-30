200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

