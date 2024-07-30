Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3291 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
