Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3291 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2009 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search