Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Filatelie Klim - May 15, 2022
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date May 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

