200 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
