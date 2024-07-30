200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3831 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 140,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

