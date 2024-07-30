Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3831 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 140,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
834 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
