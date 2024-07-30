Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage PROOF 10,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search