200 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)