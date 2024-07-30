Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
