Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
