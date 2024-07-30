200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (11) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Frühwald (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stack's (5)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (5)