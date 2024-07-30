Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3520 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

