200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (3)