200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
