Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2012 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych
