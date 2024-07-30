Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3535 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

