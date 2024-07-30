Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3535 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
—
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
709 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
