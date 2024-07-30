200 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3535 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

