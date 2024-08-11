Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 2005. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 2005 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375269 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WCN (16)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 840 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search