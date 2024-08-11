Pattern 2 Grosze 2005. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 2005 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375269 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

