Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 2005. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371611 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.

Poland 5 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

