Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 2005. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371611 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
