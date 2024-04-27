Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place July 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - July 22, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - July 22, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 22, 2020
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2005 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search