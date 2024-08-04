Pattern 2 Zlote 2005. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2005 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391235 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

