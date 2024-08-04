Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 2005. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2005 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391235 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
