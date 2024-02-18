2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "Greater Poland Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Greater Poland Voivodeship" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)