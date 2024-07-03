Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,84 g
- Pure silver (0,8577 oz) 26,677 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 61,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (21)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2005 "Eagle-owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
