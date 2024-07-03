20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

