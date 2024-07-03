Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,8577 oz) 26,677 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 61,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2005 "Eagle-owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

