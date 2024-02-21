10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSNET (1)

Karbownik (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (5)