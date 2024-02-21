Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,4232 oz) 13,1628 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" at auction MUNZE - February 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2005 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search