Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,23 g
- Pure silver (0,4232 oz) 13,1628 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
